ZURICH, Dec 8 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.1
percent in November from a year ago and were unchanged compared
with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on
Monday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
Nov 2014 Oct 2014 Nov 2013
Pct change m/m 0.0 0.0 0.0
Pct change y/y -0.1 0.0 0.1
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 99.1 99.1 99.1
Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.1 0.1 0.1
Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.4 0.5 0.1
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal prodcuts, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement
in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm
l
FORECASTS IN REUTERS POLL:
Y/Y
Median 0.0
High 0.0
Low -0.2
M/M
Median 0.0
High 0.0
Low -0.2
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on
For recent Swiss National Bank comments