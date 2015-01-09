ZURICH, Jan 9 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.3 percent from a year ago and were 0.5 percent lower in December compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX DEC 2014 NOV 2014 DEC 2013 Pct change m/m -0.5 0.0 -0.2 Pct change y/y -0.3 -0.1 0.1 Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 98.6 99.1 98.9 Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.3 0.1 0.0 Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.4 0.4 0.2 *Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel; core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices. For more details of the Federal Statistics Office statement in German, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on: www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/de/index/news/medienmitteilungen.htm l BACKGROUND For a story on Swiss economy click on For recent Swiss National Bank comments