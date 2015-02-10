(Fixes headline)
ZURICH, Feb 10 Swiss consumer prices fell 0.5
percent from a year ago and were 0.4 percent lower in January
compared with the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office
said on Tuesday.
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX
JAN 2015 DEC 2014 JAN 2014
Pct change m/m -0.4 -0.5 -0.3
Pct change y/y -0.5 -0.3 0.1
Index (DEC 2010 = 100) 98.2 98.6 98.6
Core infl. 1* y/y pct 0.4 0.3 -0.1
Core infl. 2* y/y pct 0.5 0.4 0.2
*Core inflation 1 strips out volatile price components like
food, beverages, tobacco, seasonal products, energy and fuel;
core inflation 2 also strips out administered prices.
BACKGROUND
