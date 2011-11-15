* Swissmem says new orders fell 4.9 pct in Q3, sales up 4.1 pct

* Says cooling economic outlook, franc adding extra burden

* 72 pct of members surveyed says franc at 1.20 too strong

By Caroline Copley

BERNE, Nov 15 Swiss firms in the electrical, machinery and metals sectors are bracing for a tough first half of 2012 as the strong franc and a darkening economic outlook eat into margins, industry group Swissmem said, reiterating its call for a weaker currency.

New orders from companies in the three sectors (MEM) fell 4.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, with exports down 2.2 percent, the lobby group said on Tuesday. That was despite export prices falling by 4.8 percent in the first nine months of the year, it said.

"The situation in the MEM industry remains tense," Swissmem President Hans Hess told a media presentation in Berne. "If the exchange rate persists at the present level we will hear more and more news about job cuts and production being moved abroad."

In a survey of 280 of Swissmem's 1,000 members, 71 percent had lost orders due to the negative currency situation, with 65 percent of companies saying they were "strongly affected" by the franc, up from 54 percent at the start of the year.

To try to tame the strong Swiss franc, which threatened to derail economic growth, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) set a cap of 1.20 francs to the euro on Sept. 6 and vowed to defend it using all necessary means.

Some 72 percent of those surveyed by Swissmem, however, said an exchange rate of 1.20 francs to the euro was not sufficient to improve the situation over the long term.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that the SNB might shift the cap towards 1.30 per euro as data shows the economy slowing and Swiss politicians and exporters have demanded more action from the SNB.

Swissmem reiterated its call for a weaker franc, but said it was up to the Swiss National Bank to decide how to achieve this.

Fraisa Group, a manufacturer of precision tools for watches, medical equipment and vehicles that employs 430 people worldwide, said the strong franc had wiped 3.4 million Swiss francs ($3.7 million) off its profit.

"The currency problem is dramatically eroding our margins," said Chief Executive Josef Maushart, adding the supply of credit from banks in Europe could become critical in 2012.

SNB Vice President Thomas Jordan said on Monday the central bank would not respond to pressure from business and politicians to shift its cap on the franc, and that it would act if it sees an economic need.

The electrical, machinery and metals industry, which exports 80 percent of goods, with two thirds going to the European Union, said exports to the region dipped 0.2 percent from a year earlier, while exports to Asia rose 11.9 percent.

But with clouds gathering on the horizon, the group said the BRIC economies would be unable to take up the slack from weakening euro zone growth.

The mechanical and electrical engineering industry contributes about 20 percent combined to Swiss economic output. At its last policy review the SNB said it expected the Swiss economy to grow between 1.5 and 2 percent in 2011.

Swissmem said its members were increasingly sourcing products from euro zone countries, improving efficiency and raising prices as they grappled with diminishing margins. ($1 = 0.907 Swiss Francs) (Editing by Susan Fenton)