By Caroline Copley
BERNE, Nov 15 Swiss firms in the
electrical, machinery and metals sectors are bracing for a tough
first half of 2012 as the strong franc and a darkening economic
outlook eat into margins, industry group Swissmem said,
reiterating its call for a weaker currency.
New orders from companies in the three sectors (MEM) fell
4.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, with
exports down 2.2 percent, the lobby group said on Tuesday. That
was despite export prices falling by 4.8 percent in
the first nine months of the year, it said.
"The situation in the MEM industry remains tense," Swissmem
President Hans Hess told a media presentation in Berne. "If the
exchange rate persists at the present level we will hear more
and more news about job cuts and production being moved abroad."
In a survey of 280 of Swissmem's 1,000 members, 71 percent
had lost orders due to the negative currency situation, with 65
percent of companies saying they were "strongly affected" by the
franc, up from 54 percent at the start of the year.
To try to tame the strong Swiss franc, which threatened to
derail economic growth, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) set a cap
of 1.20 francs to the euro on Sept. 6 and vowed to defend it
using all necessary means.
Some 72 percent of those surveyed by Swissmem, however, said
an exchange rate of 1.20 francs to the euro was not sufficient
to improve the situation over the long term.
Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that the SNB might
shift the cap towards 1.30 per euro as data shows the economy
slowing and Swiss politicians and exporters have demanded more
action from the SNB.
Swissmem reiterated its call for a weaker franc, but said it
was up to the Swiss National Bank to decide how to achieve this.
Fraisa Group, a manufacturer of precision tools for watches,
medical equipment and vehicles that employs 430 people
worldwide, said the strong franc had wiped 3.4 million Swiss
francs ($3.7 million) off its profit.
"The currency problem is dramatically eroding our margins,"
said Chief Executive Josef Maushart, adding the supply of credit
from banks in Europe could become critical in 2012.
SNB Vice President Thomas Jordan said on Monday the central
bank would not respond to pressure from business and politicians
to shift its cap on the franc, and that it would act if it sees
an economic need.
The electrical, machinery and metals industry, which exports
80 percent of goods, with two thirds going to the European
Union, said exports to the region dipped 0.2 percent from a year
earlier, while exports to Asia rose 11.9 percent.
But with clouds gathering on the horizon, the group said the
BRIC economies would be unable to take up the slack from
weakening euro zone growth.
The mechanical and electrical engineering industry
contributes about 20 percent combined to Swiss economic output.
At its last policy review the SNB said it expected the Swiss
economy to grow between 1.5 and 2 percent in 2011.
Swissmem said its members were increasingly sourcing
products from euro zone countries, improving efficiency and
raising prices as they grappled with diminishing margins.
($1 = 0.907 Swiss Francs)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)