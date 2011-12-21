* SNB holds franc cap at 1.20 per euro despite calls for shift

* Swiss MP's vote against motions for negative rates legal basis

* Fin Min: negative rates involve high administrative burden

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, Dec 21 Swiss parliamentarians renewed their calls for the central bank to weaken the Swiss franc further and shift its 1.20 per euro cap as a downturn looms, but voted against laying the groundwork for negative interest rates in a bid to tame the currency.

In a extraordinary parliamentary session on Wednesday, deputies from both the left and the right demanded the Swiss National Bank, whose independence is enshrined in the constitution, take further action.

The Swiss National Bank set its cap on Sept. 6, after the franc soared nearly 20 percent in a few months to almost touch parity with the euro on safe-haven buying.

By a comfortable margin parliamentarians voted against two motions requesting the government create the legal framework to introduce negative interest rates, which would require banks charge their customers to place their cash.

The government therefore will not immediately be tasked with changing the banking code.

"From a perspective of economic policy it's dangerous and won't help us achieve what we want," said Peter Spuhler, noting that a large portion of Swiss franc trades take place outside Switzerland.

Spuhler is a member of the right-wing Swiss People's Party, which has the most seats in the lower house.

During the session Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf reiterated the government was looking at alternative scenarios should there be another big flight into the franc, but cautioned they could be unwieldy. The SNB took a similar view last week. nL6E7NF1X1

"We're doing these are checks now so that if some time it would be needed we'd have clarified everything and could make proposals," she said. "(Yet) with implementing any such measures there would be a very high administrative burden."

The franc weakened following the finance minister's comments, dropping some 0.2 percent in about a minute.

The Swiss government sees economic growth slowing to 0.5 percent next year, with falling prices, and joblessness ticking up to 3.6 percent.

After politicians and trade unions called for the SNB to shift the cap towards fair value, which economists generally say lies around 1.30-1.40, some investors had speculated the SNB might announce a shift at its Dec. 15 policy review.

But it did not move. The SNB, kept markets guessing by saying the franc remained highly valued and should weaken over time.

Many politicians want more.

"Raising the lower limit to at least 1.40 is absolutely necessary," said leading Social Democrat Susanne Leutenegger Oberholzer, who was behind one of the two negative interest rates motions. "The central bank must act."