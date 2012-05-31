* GDP +0.7 pct Q/Q, +2.0 pct Y/Y, beats Reuters poll

* Public, private consumption strong contributors to growth

* Central bank capped franc at 1.20/euro

* Trade with euro zone tough despite SNB's cap (Adds analyst comment, FX reaction, detail)

By Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, May 31 The Swiss economy grew more than expected in the first quarter of the year despite turmoil in the neighbouring euro zone, adding fuel to the debate over the central bank's cap on the franc.

Compared with the previous three months, gross domestic product rose 0.7 percent, the State Secretariat for Economics said on Thursday, beating a Reuters forecast for flat quarterly growth. Year-on-year, GDP rose 2.0 percent, also ahead of expectations for a rise of just 0.9 percent.

Citing the risk of deflation and recession, the Swiss National Bank set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the franc last September as the safe-haven currency soared due to the eurozone crisis. Pressure has increased on the cap in recent weeks as turmoil has flared again, prompting a brief breach in April.

The quarterly growth rate was the strongest since the third quarter of 2010 and comes after the KOF leading indicator on Wednesday beat forecasts to rise for the third month in a row in May, pointing to stronger growth ahead.

"Switzerland looks like an idyll and this should put more upwards pressure on the franc, making life more difficult for the central bank," said Julius Baer Chief Economist Janwillem Acket. "The central bank will have to justify its own actions now, since it set the cap to prevent a recession."

The franc strengthened against the dollar after the data to trade at 0.9683 at 0630 GMT, and it also briefly spiked against the euro, just shy of the 1.20 mark.

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a recent interview that the central bank still expected the economy to grow by about 1 percent this year. But the SNB might revise its forecasts up when it holds its quarterly rate meeting on June 14.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said last week that the Swiss economy should gain steam in the second half of the year and the central bank may have to raise rates in 2013 as economic output improves.

With the euro zone debt crisis showing no signs of abating and threatening to ensnare Spain, other recent data for Switzerland had led to concerns it might be in for a contraction due to the bloc's economic woes.

PRESSURE ON EXPORTS

The euro zone is Switzerland's biggest trading partner and the ill effects of the debt crisis were most notable in foreign trade. In the first quarter exports of goods and services fell 0.4 percent compared to the previous three months but were up 0.7 percent on the year.

Yet thanks in part to strong consumption - skilled immigration is high and joblessless is just 3.1 percent - the economy has managed to maintain momentum despite the overvalued franc.

"Barring a significant upheaval in Europe, growth will continue to improve," said Swissquote analyst Peter Rosenstreich, adding that for the foreseeable future he did not expect the SNB's cap to give way.

"The SNB still has room of their balance sheet to absorb additional inflows and remains committed to providing unlimited funds to protect their policy decision."

Were Greece to leave the euro, it would pose a new challenge to Switzerland, which earns every second franc abroad. The SNB has threatened to impose capital controls in addition to its currency cap if that happens.

Adding to the positive impulses for growth in early 2012, figures for the final quarter of 2011 were revised up to show the economy expanded by 0.5 percent from the third, compared with an originally reported increase of 0.1 percent. (Additional reporting by Caroline Copley and Emma Thomasson; Editing by Andrew Roche)