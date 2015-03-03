(Adds KOF business tendency data, economist comment)
ZURICH, March 3 Switzerland's economy slowed
less than expected at the end of 2014 but the mood among Swiss
companies has soured since the central bank abandoned its cap on
the franc currency in January, data showed on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product expanded by 0.6 percent in the final
quarter compared with the previous three months, more than the
0.3 percent forecast. Third-quarter growth was revised upwards,
to 0.7 percent.
"The government spending and significant rise in exports
explain the major part of the growth stability in the fourth
quarter," Swissquote analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in a note.
The data for the three months to December covers the period
shortly before the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) shock decision on
Jan. 15 to drop its 1.20 per euro cap on the national currency.
The cap's removal sent the Swiss franc soaring on foreign
exchange markets, creating problems for exporters -- the engine
of the Swiss economy -- and raising expectations the central
bank will lower growth forecasts at its March 19 meeting.
A survey of nearly 3,000 businesses published on Tuesday by
Swiss economic think tank KOF, which is predicting a 2015
recession in Switzerland, showed companies in all sectors were
more worried about their economic prospects than a month ago.
The fall in confidence during February was especially
noticeable among those active in the construction, architectural
and engineering markets, KOF said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Swiss construction materials group AFG
announced it would cut 150-200 jobs as it tries to
manage higher costs on the back of the Swiss franc appreciation.
Companies struggling with the currency's surge have reacted
by shedding jobs, freezing salaries and moving business units
out of Switzerland.
