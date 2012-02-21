* Popular initiative calling for six weeks of holidays

ZURICH, Feb 21 A leading Swiss business lobby group has called on the public to vote "no" to six weeks of holidays in an upcoming referendum, saying it would damage the Alpine nation's competitiveness and threaten jobs.

The Swiss will go to the polls on March 11 to vote on a popular initiative put forward by trade union Travail.Suisse, calling for all employees to be given at least six weeks paid holiday per year. A majority "yes" vote would oblige the government to carry out the electorate's wishes.

Lobby group economiesuisse said on Tuesday longer holidays would add an extra burden to Swiss firms already battling high labour costs and the impact of a Swiss franc that is some 30 percent stronger than before the financial crisis in 2008.

"When home-grown companies can't produce at competitive prices, it will not be possible to avoid more and more jobs going abroad," said Gerold Buehrer, president of economiesuisse, which represents about 100,000 firms from all sectors.

The average Swiss holiday entitlement is already around five weeks, economiesuisse said, adding that more holiday entitlement would cost Swiss employers 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.92 billion).

According to a survey by pollster gfs.bern published earlier this month only 39 percent of the Swiss are in favour of six weeks holidays, while 55 percent of those asked rejected the initiative.

Referendums are central to Switzerland's political system of direct democracy, and have been held on topics ranging from health insurance to smoking bans. ($1 = 0.9103 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Stephen Nisbet)