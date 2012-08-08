* Prices up sharply in Zurich, Geneva
* Loose SNB policy keeps mortgages cheap, can't hike rates
due to franc
* New rules to curtail risky mortgage lending
* Immigration buoying housing demand
By Catherine Bosley
KUESNACHT, Switzerland, Aug 8 On the "Gold
Coast" of Lake Zurich, modern glass and concrete apartment
blocks with private speedboat docks crowd the waterfront. Some
seem awkwardly large for their lots, as though muscling in on
the belle epoque villas next door.
These new buildings symbolise a housing boom that is giving
Swiss authorities a headache as they battle to keep a lid on the
franc currency, which rose sharply in value last year as
investors sought shelter from the euro zone debt crisis.
With the Swiss National Bank unable to lift the ultra-low
interest rates that have helped fuel rising house prices without
risking a fresh franc surge, the Swiss are betting on new
regulation to let some air out of the market.
But that may not be enough to prevent further inflation in
property prices.
In Kuesnacht, site of the Gold Coast, a scarcity of land
means even modest, outdated homes can now cost several million
francs (dollars). Developers typically tear down the existing
properties, replacing them with luxury flats.
"There's definitely the danger of a real estate bubble,"
said Rudolf Minsch, chief economist of business lobby
economiesuisse. "There are some signs we're in a state of
overheating."
According to data from the SNB, prices for owner-occupied
apartments and houses have risen by around 20 percent since the
financial crisis erupted in 2008. The number of permits for
building issued in Swiss towns and cities meanwhile rose 13.5
percent on the year in the first quarter of 2012.
Real estate stocks have also rocketed, with property
investment firms such as Swiss Prime Site and PSP Swiss
Property, outperforming the wider market this
year.
HISTORY TO REPEAT?
Switzerland last tightened lending standards a decade ago
after suffering a housing market collapse in the 1990s that
forced the closure of a bank and dented growth.
Between 1988 and 1992, Swiss house and flat prices rose
about 10 percent as the central bank loosened policy in response
to the 1987 stock market crash, while credit growth exploded by
more than 40 percent.
Switzerland's current property price rises pale in
comparison to eye-popping increases of over 100 percent in Spain
and 300 percent in Ireland before the 2008 crash.
Yet by the standards of Switzerland, where a variety of
regulatory measures curb speculative investment, and which
prides itself on stability and predictability, the current
increase in prices and credit growth is unusually strong.
According to the SNB, household loan growth has risen about
20 percent from four years ago and competition among mortgage
lenders is fierce. Mortgage loans by banks are now equivalent to
130 percent of gross domestic product, up about 10 percentage
points from a decade ago, according to a calculation by Die
Volkswirtschaft, a publication of the economy ministry.
Swiss financial regulator FINMA warned earlier this year
that banks were increasingly granting exceptions and giving
loans to people who would not previously have qualified for
them.
Evidence that credit quality is deteriorating has also
prompted calls for caution from the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development and the global Financial Stability
Board, which said a pile up of dud mortgages could threaten the
stability of the financial system.
Last month, ratings agency Standard & Poors downgraded its
outlook on nine Swiss banks with big mortgage books, among them
Basler Kantonalbank and Zuercher Kantonalbank,
citing real estate market imbalances.
Responding to these danger signals, FINMA and the government
brought new regulations into force from July 1 that incorporate
best practice guidelines set out by the Swiss Bankers'
Association, supplementing existing curbs on speculative buying.
Under the new rules, borrowers must make a 10 percent cash
down payment, and are forbidden to finance the purchase entirely
with their statutory retirement savings. Mortgages must also be
steadily paid down to two-thirds of the principal's value ov e r
two decades, with no leniency granted in expectation that
property prices will rise.
Banks found not to have adhered to the new requirements will
have to boost their capital to offset the higher risk. The SNB
will also be able, with the government, to trigger an additional
capital buffer to safeguard against mortgage book risks.
How effective these measures will be remains to be seen.
"It's too early to say. Only the new loans are affected,"
said FINMA spokesman Tobias Lux. "But we can say, based on
feedback we're getting, that banks are taking it seriously."
IMMIGRATION A SUPPORT
Despite a deep recession following the start of the
financial crisis, the cost of bailing out flagship bank UBS
and the risks posed to growth by the strong franc, the
Swiss economy remains in robust shape compared to many peers.
Unemployment is below 4 percent, with government debt equivalent
only to about 40 percent of annual output.
Switzerland's low corporate and income taxes and limited
bureaucracy have led many to firms choose the country as their
base, and immigration - chiefly of highly skilled workers from
neighbouring European Union countries - is high.
The statistics office has said Switzerland's population will
breach the 8 million mark for the first time this summer.
"Switzerland's attractiveness as a place to do business has
only risen of late," eonomiesuisse's Minsch said.
Immigration is a driver of demand for property and has
helped push the average price of a Swiss home to more than
800,000 Swiss francs, according to consultancy Wuest & Partner,
although the country-wide rise in prices of around 5 percent
over the last year shown by its data far outweighs immigration
growth of 1 percent.
Credit Suisse real estate analyst Thomas Rieder said the
approval by voters earlier this year of a measure that will
limit construction of new holiday homes in popular ski resorts
such as Davos and Zermatt should support prices in such towns.
Buying houses as an investment rather than to live in remains
rare, however, and Swiss home ownership is low compared with
other countries - about 40 percent, according to Die
Volkswirtschaft, much less than in France, Italy or Britain.
Property purchases by non-resident foreigners are tightly
restricted by law, while the way in which property is taxed
creates an incentive to hold onto real estate. In some areas,
for example, people offloading property after just 12 months are
penalised with a capital gains tax of 50 percent.
"It's the case that around Zurich and Lake Geneva we do have
very high valuations. But so far we're not seeing the
speculative component," said Credit Suisse real estate analyst
Thomas Rieder. "Factors for this are the historic low interest
rates and the level of immigration."
There are signs already that the heat may already be coming
out of the market, with the UBS real estate index, which earlier
this year looked poised to cross into the "risk" zone, inching
away from it in the second quarter.
But it may still be too early to sound the all-clear.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; additional reporting by Paul
Day and Nigel Davies in Madrid, Lorraine Turner in Dublin;
Editing by Catherine Evans)