* Swiss econ minister says SNB must not be politicised
* Econ min: More Swiss funds for IMF not likely for now
ZURICH Jan 28 Switzerland must tackle the
problem of untaxed money in secret accounts and also must ensure
the central bank does not become a political pawn, the country's
economy minister was quoted as saying on Saturday.
A raft of Swiss banks have come into the crosshairs of tax
officials in the United States, Germany and other countries. UBS
agreed in 2009 to hand over names of more than 4,000
of its account holders and pay a $780 million fine to settle
charges it helped Americans dodge taxes.
The Swiss government has signed agreements with Germany and
Great Britain to resolve the problem of citizens of those
countries hiding their money in secret Alpine accounts. Swiss an
U.S. officials are still conducting negotiations.
Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, broke itself up on
Friday, buckling under the pressure of the long-running U.S.
campaign.
Swiss finance minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf is hoping for
a deal with the United States this year and said progress had
been made at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.
"The problem of untaxed wealth in Switzerland is a serious
problem that we need to resolve. Not only with the USA but also
with the Europeans," Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Amman, of
the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) party, told the
German-language Tages-Anzeiger in an interview.
"Banking secrecy wasn't invented to create an opportunity
for doing business with untaxed money," he also said. "We must
find a way of dealing with legacy wealth."
CENTRAL BANK ATTACK
The head of the Swiss National Bank stepped down earlier
this month due to an uproar over a currency trade made by
Chairman Philipp Hildebrand's wife just a few weeks before the
SNB set a cap on the franc.
The information on Hildebrand's account transactions
illegally found its way into the hands of his political
adversary Christoph Blocher, mastermind of the powerful
right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP). He then handed the
details on to the multi-party government.
The right-wing magazine Weltwoche, usually regarded as
Blocher's unofficial mouthpiece, ran a big spread on the
controversial currency trade.
In the interview, Schneider-Ammann warned of politicizing
the central bank, which set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the
safe-haven franc on Sept. 6.
"The attackers were keen on gaining control over the
national bank," he said. "Therefore the Hildebrand case is a
wake up call for democracy. We must ensure that democratic
forces play a fair game."
The economy minister also said the pace of naming a new
member to the SNB's three-person governing board was up to the
SNB's supervisory council. Once supervisors had made a
recommendation to the government, it would decide,
Schneider-Ammann said.
IMF SUPPORT
Switzerland boosted its support to the International
Monetary Fund last year, a move that proved highly contentious
among some right-of-centre politicians.
There have been rumours the IMF has of late asked
Switzerland for additional support as worries about peripheral
sovereign debts continue to plague the euro zone. Swiss
officials, however, officials have said no concrete requests for
further aid have been received.
"About a quarter of our funds have been put to use: A large
portion is still available for future use. That should be used
up, then the structural reforms have to take effect -- and only
then we can discuss if Switzerland will offer up more money,"
Schneider-Ammann said.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Toby Chopra)