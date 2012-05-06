ZURICH May 6 The Swiss government is sticking
with its forecast of modest growth for 2012, its economy
minister said on Sunday, adding he was hopeful the euro zone's
fiscal woes could be stabilised.
After investors anxious about the euro zone debts piled into
the franc last year and threatened to push Switzerland into
recession, the Swiss National Bank imposed a cap of 1.20 francs
per euro on Sept. 6.
Switzerland earns every second franc abroad and the SNB
still considers the franc overvalued, as it trades within sight
of the 1.20 mark.
Exports and the tourism sector have particularly felt the
pinch due to the unfavourable exchange rate.
"At the moment I see no reason for revising the forecasts:
For 2012 we expect modest economic growth of 0.8 percent,"
Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Amman told the German-language
Der Sonntag.
"We are strongly dependent on (developments) abroad: Will it
be possible to stabilise the euro zone's financing system
without generating inflation? I remain optimistic."
Switzerland is embroiled in a dispute with Germany and the
United States over tax evaders with secret Alpine accounts, and
in 2009 flagship bank UBS had to pay a fine and reveal
the names of several thousand U.S. clients.
Banking secrecy underpins Switzerland's large offshore
wealth management sector. Some have warned the erosion of
privacy provisions could hit banks and result in job losses.
"I'm optimistic our banks - if they offer high quality
services - will be able to keep foreign wealth in Switzerland,"
Schneider-Ammann said.
He said there were no plans to change the bank secrecy
statutes for Switzerland domestically.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)