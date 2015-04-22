ZURICH, April 22 Switzerland's benchmark
interest rate will remain in negative territory for the next
year, a survey of analysts by Credit Suisse and the
German ZEW economic research institute showed on Wednesday.
The Swiss National Bank removed its 1.20 per euro cap on the
Swiss franc on Jan. 15, triggering a surge in the currency and
raising concerns for Switzerland's export-reliant economy.
The central bank also lowered its target range for the
three-month Swiss franc Libor to -1.25 to -0.25
percent and increased a charge on cash deposits it holds for
commercial banks to try to discourage short-term inflows into
the Swiss franc.
Eighty-three percent of respondents to a question on Libor
forecast the three-month rate to remain somewhere between -1
percent to 0 percent in 12 months' time, the study showed.
The midpoint of the SNB's current target range, -0.75
percent, was the most frequently cited rate, suggesting
respondents expect the bank to keep rates on hold.
Only 5 percent of respondents saw the rate falling below -1
percent, while 12 percent expect it to return to positive
territory in a year, the survey said.
The SNB said in March its benchmark interest rate target,
which it held unchanged, is set to remain in negative territory
for the time being.
(Reporting By Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Gareth Jones)