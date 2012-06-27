* Deficits for 2013 and 2014 less than originally planned

* Balanced budget expected for 2012

* Rise in military spending pushed back to 2015

ZURICH, June 27 The Swiss federal government is forecasting smaller budget deficits than originally expected for 2013 and 2014 due to a delay in planned military spending, the budget office said on Wednesday.

Unlike most big economies, Switzerland recorded government surpluses throughout the financial crisis despite having to bail out bank UBS, helping cut its debt burden to under 40 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The government should achieve a balanced budget this year, according to new forecasts, and is predicting deficits of 400 million Swiss francs ($415.37 million) for 2013 and 300 million francs for 2014, less than originally planned after it pushed back a big increase in the military budget to 2015.

That military spending includes a controversial plan to purchase 22 new Gripen fighter jets from Saab for $3.4 billion.

The government said in a statement it will draw up plans by the end of the year to cut spending in other areas to help keep the budget balanced from 2015.

Switzerland's public expenditures have been kept in check with the help of a "debt brake" that was anchored in the constitution in 2003 after government finances spiralled out of control in the 1990s.

The debt brake compels the government to link spending plans to expected revenues and accumulate surpluses when the economy is growing so that it has a buffer when growth stalls. ($1 = 0.9630 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Catherine Evans)