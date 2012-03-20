* IMF expert declines to give details of when SNB should act
* IMF says Swiss should push big banks to improve capital
faster
* IMF says Swiss need affordability rules to prevent
mortgage bubble
By Catherine Bosley
BERNE, March 20 Switzerland should again allow
its currency to trade freely once deflationary pressures ease
and growth picks up, the IMF said, while giving no more precise
indication when the six-month-old cap on the franc should be
lifted.
As part of its annual evaluation of the Swiss economy, the
results of which were published on Tuesday, the International
Monetary Fund also recommended the Swiss encourage big banks to
improve their capital faster.
The Swiss National Bank imposed a cap of 1.20 per euro on
the soaring safe-haven franc on Sept. 6, citing the risk of
deflation and recession.
Yet the economy has escaped a severe downturn and the SNB
last week doubled its 2012 growth forecast to 1 percent, though
it still sees falling prices this year.
IMF Mission Chief Enrica Detragiache said introducing the
cap on the franc had been appropriate, given the currency's
rapid appreciation, but she added the ceiling on the franc
should not be permanent.
"The challenge for our colleagues at the Swiss National Bank
is to manage a gradual, graceful exit," Detragiache said at a
news conference, adding that the Swiss economy should stabilise
assuming no further shocks in the euro zone.
"The precise timing is tricky," she also said, declining to
spell out under what precise conditions the exit should happen.
Thomas Moser, the deputy SNB board member who has taken a
seat on the governing board on an interim basis since Philipp
Hildebrand resigned as chairman in January, said the central
bank agreed with the IMF's conclusions.
Left-wing politicians and trade unions have called for the
SNB to move the cap closer to 1.30 per euro as exporters and the
tourism industry continue to struggle with the strong currency,
but that is seen as unlikely as the economy turns around.
BANK RULES
Switzerland had to bail out flagship bank UBS in
2008 and is now requiring UBS and rival Credit Suisse
to meet capital standards that go above and beyond the new Basel
III global rules.
The so-called "Swiss Finish" is expected to come into effect
fully in 2019.
Striking a note similar to that of the SNB, which has led
the push for the strict requirements, the IMF said big Swiss
banks needed to do more.
"We would welcome faster progress in raising capital levels
at the major Swiss banks," Detragiache said.
With Swiss monetary policy ultra-loose and domestic demand
solid, real estate prices have defied the global downturn and
posted strong rises in recent years.
The SNB has warned of overheating, particularly around
Zurich and Geneva.
With a degree of cooling off warranted, Switzerland should
impose affordability limits on mortgages, Detragiache said,
adding that tax breaks on mortgage interest rate payments could
be cancelled.
For the housing market overall, although it was always
difficult to predict the top of the market in advance, there was
no immediate cause for alarm, Detragiache said,
"I don't think we in Switzerland are at the peak of a bubble
or close to the peak of a bubble," she said.
The Swiss government is in the process of evaluating
measures to take the heat off mortgage lending and is expected
to have finalised them before its summer break, said Alexander
Karrrer, deputy state secretary at the finance ministry.
