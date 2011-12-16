* Forecasts 2012 growth of 0.2 pct
* Expects 13,000 jobs lost by end of Q2 2012
* Sees economy dipping into recession at start of year
ZURICH, Dec 16 Swiss economic growth will
stumble to a halt next year as faltering global demand and the
strong Swiss franc weigh on exports, stifle investment and
prompt job cuts, the influential KOF Swiss Economic Institute
said on Friday.
In its winter forecast, the KOF slashed its 2012 growth
forecast to 0.2 percent, down from 1.5 percent in September,
citing falling demand in Europe and East Asia, both important
export markets.
The economy will dip into recession at the start of next
year, with negative growth in the fourth quarter of 2011 and
first quarter of 2012, the KOF said, but it expects a tentative
recovery as long as the euro zone debt crisis does not worsen.
"Further intensification of the debt crisis would continue
stifling the European economy and, by the same token, renew
upward pressure on the franc," the KOF said in a statement.
The downbeat prognosis echoes that of economists at Julius
Baer, who also see a recession in the first half of 2012, while
this week the Swiss government and the Swiss National bank cut
their 2012 growth forecast to 0.5 percent.
Switzerland has grappled with a surging currency, as
investors spooked by the euro zone debt crisis sought a haven in
the Swiss franc.
With the franc's strength driving up export prices and
deterring tourists, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) set a cap of
1.20 francs to the euro on Sept. 6 and pledged to defend it at a
rate-setting meeting on Thursday.
While exports should pick up speed slightly in the first
half of the year, the gloomy sales outlook is keeping investment
in check, with investment in machinery and equipment expected to
fall by 1.4 percent in 2012, the KOF said. Only construction
investment will buck the trend, growing by 1.8 percent.
It also expects 13,000 jobs to be lost by the end of the
second quarter of 2012, as companies with dwindling margins
consider moving jobs outside Switzerland. It sees the average
unemployment rate edging up to 3.3 percent.
Developments in the euro zone are the biggest risk to its
forecast and any worsening could prolong the recession, the KOF
said.