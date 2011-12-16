* Forecasts 2012 growth of 0.2 pct

* Expects 13,000 jobs lost by end of Q2 2012

* Sees economy dipping into recession at start of year

ZURICH, Dec 16 Swiss economic growth will stumble to a halt next year as faltering global demand and the strong Swiss franc weigh on exports, stifle investment and prompt job cuts, the influential KOF Swiss Economic Institute said on Friday.

In its winter forecast, the KOF slashed its 2012 growth forecast to 0.2 percent, down from 1.5 percent in September, citing falling demand in Europe and East Asia, both important export markets.

The economy will dip into recession at the start of next year, with negative growth in the fourth quarter of 2011 and first quarter of 2012, the KOF said, but it expects a tentative recovery as long as the euro zone debt crisis does not worsen.

"Further intensification of the debt crisis would continue stifling the European economy and, by the same token, renew upward pressure on the franc," the KOF said in a statement.

The downbeat prognosis echoes that of economists at Julius Baer, who also see a recession in the first half of 2012, while this week the Swiss government and the Swiss National bank cut their 2012 growth forecast to 0.5 percent.

Switzerland has grappled with a surging currency, as investors spooked by the euro zone debt crisis sought a haven in the Swiss franc.

With the franc's strength driving up export prices and deterring tourists, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) set a cap of 1.20 francs to the euro on Sept. 6 and pledged to defend it at a rate-setting meeting on Thursday.

While exports should pick up speed slightly in the first half of the year, the gloomy sales outlook is keeping investment in check, with investment in machinery and equipment expected to fall by 1.4 percent in 2012, the KOF said. Only construction investment will buck the trend, growing by 1.8 percent.

It also expects 13,000 jobs to be lost by the end of the second quarter of 2012, as companies with dwindling margins consider moving jobs outside Switzerland. It sees the average unemployment rate edging up to 3.3 percent.

Developments in the euro zone are the biggest risk to its forecast and any worsening could prolong the recession, the KOF said.