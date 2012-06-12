GENEVA, June 12 Criticising the Swiss National
Bank's policy of capping the value of the Swiss franc was an
invitation to speculators to try to break the limit,
Switzerland's Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Amman said on
Tuesday.
"This limit is absolutely necessary to defend our economy,
which relies for every second franc on the international
economy," he told a news conference.
The franc has been trading very close to the cap in recent
weeks, but he said the limit, set at 1.20 per euro, was "not up
for discussion".
He said the government had been trying hard to make sure
that politicians on the left and the right were behind the SNB's
policy. The cap is aimed at averting the risks of deflation and
recession.
Earlier this month, Oswald Gruebel, the former head of bank
UBS, and influential right-wing politician Christoph
Blocher said the SNB should ultimately lift the cap.
But Schneider-Amman said even Blocher's right-wing Swiss
People's Party had agreed within the last few days to stop
criticising the policy publicly.
"I don't want to reply by criticising the critics," he said,
before adding that he was amazed that opponents of the SNB's
policy had been willing to challenge it publicly.
"It's so delicate," he said. "We do not have the right to
destabilise our economy by discussing this sensitive policy
publicly without being in a position of responsibility, such as
the directors of the National Bank."
The situation was delicate because of the financial markets
and speculators, he said.
"I have no proof but I can imagine that there are people who
realise ... that within important circles in our country there
are people who are not of the same persuasion and opinion (as
the SNB) - that's an invitation to see if the National Bank is
ready to defend the limit."
Schneider-Amman said the franc cap was one of the factors
that had enabled Switzerland to increase its 2012 growth
forecast, which it raised earlier on Tuesday to 1.4 percent from
the previous forecast of 0.8 percent.
"That was exceptional when you look at the European economy.
We depend on the countries that surround us," he said.
Switzerland's unemployment rate of just 3 percent,
especially youth unemployment of 2.8 percent, was "completely
incomprehensible" for countries such as France and Spain, which
face youth unemployment of 25 or 50 percent, he said.