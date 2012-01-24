ZURICH Jan 24 Swiss capital adequacy rules for UBS AG and Credit Suisse Group AG should be beefed up further to reduce the risk of bank failure, an international body said, adding the Swiss central bank needed additional regulatory powers.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) made the assessment as part of its economic outlook released on Tuesday. Among the risks facing the Alpine economy, it listed the potential for a housing bubble due to rock-bottom interest rates.

Authorities are keen to avoid a repeat of 2008, when UBS had to be propped up with emergency aid after risky bets on U.S. subprime mortgages led to huge losses.

Last year parliament approved a plan to make UBS and Credit Suisse, whose balance sheets exceed Switzerland's annual GDP, hold capital in excess of the new Basel III norms.

Among the requirements for the so-called "Swiss Finish" is a leverage ratio -- a bank's core capital versus total assets -- of some 5 percent.

Critics of the plan say it may raise the cost of domestic credit or could make Swiss banks less competitive than foreign peers.

Yet the OECD said the "Swiss Finish" could be tougher still, adding there was no evidence that capital standards stifled lending and that they helped reduce moral hazard due to implicit government backing.

"A stricter leverage ratio requirement, above the foreseen level of around 5 percent, should be introduced. Preferably, common equity should contribute a larger share of the capital requirement," it said.

HOT HOUSING

With Swiss monetary policy ultra loose, mortgage lending is expanding at a rapid pace in Switzerland.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has warned of overheating in the housing market in Geneva and Zurich, and policymakers have said they need a larger regulatory toolkit.

The OECD echoed that view in its report, saying the SNB needed to be able to introduce new regulation, for example capital buffers or limits on loan-to-value ratios for mortgages.

"There is a need to strengthen system-wide oversight over mortgage lending, especially in view of persistently low interest rates. Such oversight is critical in a country hosting a major international financial centre," it said.

Currently, neither regulator FINMA or the SNB have the power to impose counter-cyclical buffers across all banks, or temporary rules to curb lending growth, it said.

Moreover, laws requiring banks to provide the SNB with all necessary facts -- such as average loan-to-value ratios -- were inadequate, the OECD said.

"Some gaps in available data hamper the monitoring of financial risks," it said. "The SNB should be enabled to collect all the necessary data for effective oversight."