* Swiss PMI at 45.4 in May, below growth threshold
* Index at lowest since July 2009
* PMI data shows order backlog falls in May
* Retail sales for April barely grow vs year earlier
By Catherine Bosley and Andrew Thompson
ZURICH, June 1 Swiss manufacturing activity fell
to a three-year low in May and could slow down even more with
order books thinning, a survey showed on Friday, as the sector
struggles with a strong currency and weak demand from the debt
crisis-hit euro zone.
The Swiss purchasing managers' index compiled by Credit
Suisse fell to a seasonally adjusted 45.4 points in May from
46.9 the previous month, sliding further below the 50 line that
separates growth from contraction for the second consecutive
month.
May's reading was the weakest since July 2009, when
companies were reeling from the effects of the Lehman Brothers
collapse. The euro zone is Switzerland's biggest trading
partner.
"A downturn in industrial activity must therefore be
expected in the next few months," the survey's authors said,
adding that order books in particular had become thinner.
Switzerland's manufacturers and exporters are among the
sectors suffering most due to the strong Swiss franc, despite a
cap of 1.20 per euro on its value set by the central bank last
September to reduce the risk of deflation and a recession.
Safe-haven buyers anxious about Europe's debt crisis piled
into the franc in the first half of last year and nearly drove
it to parity with the euro.
Other European countries logged similarly dour PMI readings
for May, and Germany also saw its manufacturing activity shrink
at the fastest pace in three years.
"What's particularly worrying is the declining order backlog
and the shrinking number of new orders," Credit Suisse economist
Bjoern Eberhard said of the Swiss PMI data.
"The manufacturing industry remains in a difficult
situation. The main reasons are the strong Swiss franc and
problems in the Eurozone."
Yet thanks in part to strong consumption - skilled
immigration is high and joblessness is just 3.1 percent - the
economy has managed to maintain momentum despite the overvalued
franc.
The gloomy Swiss manufacturing data contrasts with
surprisingly strong economic growth in the first three months of
this year for Switzerland.
But after a strong showing in March, retail sales stagnated
in April, growing just 0.1 percent, data on Friday also showed.
Although the better-than-expected first-quarter growth data
was welcome news to many, it may make life more difficult for
the Swiss National Bank, which must defend its cap on the franc.
The upper limit on the 'Swissie' is seeing increasing
pressure as anxiety about the euro zone crisis leads investors
to pour money into neighbouring economies seen as safe havens.