ZURICH, April 1 The sharp decline in
Switzerland's manufacturing sector slowed slightly in March,
after the country's factories were stunned at the start of the
year by the central bank's decision to scrap its cap on the
value of the franc.
The Swiss purchasing managers' index, which gives a snapshot
of the health of manufacturers, edged higher to a seasonally
adjusted 47.9 points in March from 47.3 points in the previous
month, data showed on Wednesday.
This still marks the third month in a row the indicator was
below the 50-level, denoting a contraction in activity.
Order books -- an indication of future production -- also
shrank at a slower pace than the previous month, with the
sub-index ticking up by 0.4 points, although still remaining in
contraction territory.
"The stabilization of the PMI is probably due to the
stabilization of the exchange rate," the survey's authors,
Credit Suisse and procure, said.
The franc has edged away from its highest level following
the Swiss National Bank's removal of its cap on the value of the
Swiss currency against the euro in mid-January, a surprise
policy U-turn that sent the currency soaring and raised concerns
for Switzerland's export-reliant economy.
However the franc, which stood at 1.0443 against the euro on
Wednesday, is still trading more than 10 percent higher than
before the January policy move.
"Swiss industry clearly seems capable in the present
environment shaped by a global recovery of coping with a EUR/CHF
exchange rate below 1.10 and a USD/CHF rate around parity,"
Credit Suisse and procure said.
However, the survey indicated that manufacturers still
harbor doubts about their futures prospects, leading them to
shed staff at the fastest rate since October 2009.
Swiss firms including Julius Baer Cable com, SR
Technics, Son ova, Korma and FAG
have contributed to more than 1,000 job cuts since the franc cap
was abandoned.
The SNB should consider easing monetary policy further to
limit a slowdown in economic growth, potentially through
pre-announced asset purchases, the International Monetary Fund
(IMF) said in March.
The Swiss KEF institute raised its growth forecasts for
Switzerland last month and now expects the economy to eke out
slight growth in 2015 after dipping into a mild recession for
part of the year.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart, Alice Baghdjian and Paul Arnold;
Editing by Toby Chopra)