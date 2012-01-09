Swiss retail sales rose 1.8 percent in November in real terms year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were 0.3 percent higher compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Nov 2011 Oct 2011

Retail sales total 1.8 0.1

Retail sales ex fuel 1.8 0.1

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 1.0 -1.0

* Non-food sales 2.2 0.6

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...