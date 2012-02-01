Feb 1 Swiss retail sales rose 0.6 percent in December in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

Sales were 2.9 percent lower compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Dec 2011 Nov 2011

Retail sales total 0.6 1.8

Retail sales ex fuel 0.4 1.7

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -0.2 0.8

* Non-food sales 0.3 2.1

