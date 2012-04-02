ZURICH, April 2 Swiss retail sales rose 0.8 percent in real terms in February versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were down 1.3 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Feb '12 Jan '12

Retail sales total 0.8 4.7

Retail sales ex fuel 0.4 4.6

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 0.3 2.0

* Non-food sales -0.5 5.8

