ZURICH, Sept 3 Swiss retail sales for July rose 3.2 percent in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales fell 0.4 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

July '12 June '12

Retail sales total 3.2 3.3

Retail sales ex fuel 3.0 3.1

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 1.5 1.8

* Non-food sales 3.5 3.1

