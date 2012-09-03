ZURICH, Sept 3 Swiss retail sales for July rose
3.2 percent in real
terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Monday.
Sales fell 0.4 percent compared to the previous month when
adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
July '12 June '12
Retail sales total 3.2 3.3
Retail sales ex fuel 3.0 3.1
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 1.5 1.8
* Non-food sales 3.5 3.1
BACKGROUND:
