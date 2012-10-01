ZURICH, Oct. 1 Swiss retail sales rose 5.9
percent in August in real real terms versus the year-earlier
month, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Monday.
Sales were up 0.4 percent compared to the previous month
when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Aug. 2011 July 2011
Retail sales total 5.9 2.9
Retail sales ex fuel 5.6 2.8
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 4.1 1.2
* Non-food sales 6.3 3.3
