India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
Dec 3 - Swiss retail sales rose 2.7 percent in October in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales fell 0.4 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Oct 2012 Sept 2012
Retail sales total 2.7 5.0
Retail sales ex fuel 2.8 4.8
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 2.0 1.4
* Non-food sales 2.5 6.7
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html
BACKGROUND:
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.