Dec 3 - Swiss retail sales rose 2.7 percent in October in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales fell 0.4 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Oct 2012 Sept 2012

Retail sales total 2.7 5.0

Retail sales ex fuel 2.8 4.8

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 2.0 1.4

* Non-food sales 2.5 6.7

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta lhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...