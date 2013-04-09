ZURICH, April 9 Swiss retail sales rose 2.4 percent in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Sales edged 0.2 percent lower compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Feb '13 Jan '13

Retail sales total 2.4 1.9

Retail sales ex fuel 2.7 1.9

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 1.0 1.4

* Non-food sales 3.4 1.7

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...