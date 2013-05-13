ZURICH May 13 Swiss retail sales fell 0.9
percent in March in real
terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Monday.
Sales were down 0.1 percent compared to the previous month
when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Mar 2013 Feb 2013
Retail sales total -0.9 2.3
Retail sales ex fuel -1.0 2.7
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 0.8 0.6
* Non-food sales -3.3 3.6
