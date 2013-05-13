ZURICH May 13 Swiss retail sales fell 0.9 percent in March in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were down 0.1 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Mar 2013 Feb 2013

Retail sales total -0.9 2.3

Retail sales ex fuel -1.0 2.7

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco 0.8 0.6

* Non-food sales -3.3 3.6

