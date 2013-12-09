ZURICH Dec 9 Swiss retail sales rose 1.2 percent in real terms in October versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were down 0.1 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

Oct '13 Sept '13

Retail sales total 1.2 1.0

Retail sales ex fuel 0.6 1.2

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -0.8 -0.5

* Non-food sales 1.1 1.4

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...