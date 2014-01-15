ZURICH Jan 15 Swiss retail sales rose 4.2
percent in November in real
terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics
Office said on Wednesday.
Sales were up 1.9 percent compared to the previous month
when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Nov '13 Oct '13
Retail sales total 4.2 1.6
Retail sales ex fuel 3.9 0.9
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 3.0 -0.8
* Non-food sales 4.0 1.6
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office,
