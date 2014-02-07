ZURICH Feb 7 Swiss retail sales rose 2.3
percent in December in real terms versus the year-earlier month,
the Federal Statistics
Office said on Friday.
Sales were down 0.7 percent compared to the previous month
when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Dec '13 Nov '13
Retail sales total 2.3 4.2
Retail sales ex fuel 2.5 3.9
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco -0.1 3.5
* Non-food sales 3.2 3.7
For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office
click on:
www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta
ilhandelsumsaetze.html
BACKGROUND:
