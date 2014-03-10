ZURICH, March 10 Swiss retail sales rose 0.3
percent in January in real terms versus the year-earlier month,
the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were down 1.8 percent compared to the previous month
when adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Jan '14 Dec '13
Retail sales total 0.3 2.5
Retail sales ex fuel 0.5 2.6
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 1.2 0.1
* Non-food sales -0.2 3.3
