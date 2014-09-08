ZURICH, Sept 8 Swiss retail sales fell 0.6 percent in July in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Sales were down 3.4 percent compared with the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

July 2014 June 2014

Retail sales total -0.6 3.3

Retail sales ex fuel -0.7 3.4

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -2.0 2.4

* Non-food sales 0.1 3.5

