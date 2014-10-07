ZURICH Oct 7 Swiss retail sales rose 1.9 percent in August in real terms versus the year-earlier month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Sales were up 2.3 percent compared to the previous month when adjusted for seasonal effects.

KEY FIGURES

Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change

August 2014 July 2014

Retail sales total 1.9 -0.3

Retail sales ex fuel 2.0 -0.2

* Sales of food,

beverages, tobacco -0.6 -1.6

* Non-food sales 3.8 0.6

For more details on retail sales form the Statistics Office, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on:

www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/portal/en/index/themen/06/03/blank/key/deta ilhandelsumsaetze.html

BACKGROUND:

For a story on Swiss economy click on...

For recent Swiss National Bank comments...