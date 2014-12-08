ZURICH Dec 8 Swiss retail sales rose 0.3
percent in real terms in October versus the year-earlier month,
the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.
Sales were unchanged compared to the previous month when
adjusted for seasonal effects.
KEY FIGURES
Inflation-adjusted, y/y pct change
Oct 2014 Sept 2014
Retail sales total 0.3 0.5
Retail sales ex fuel 0.4 0.8
* Sales of food,
beverages, tobacco 1.3 0.2
* Non-food sales 0.1 1.2
