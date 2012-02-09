* Index -19 points in Jan vs -24 in Oct

ZURICH Feb 9 Swiss consumer sentiment has recovered in the first quarter from a two-year low hit at the end of 2011 as hopes grew the economic downturn may not be as severe as expected.

The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -19 points in January from -24 points in the previous figures in October, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a statement. Average analyst expectations had been for a fall to -25 points.

"Better expectations for the overall economic development were the main reason for the slight improvement," the SECO said.

The UBS Swiss consumption indicator for December released last month also showed sentiment turning more positive, with retail spending also supported by high immigration.

"The reading is quite encouraging, it probably stems from the rise in stock market and asset prices which tend to affect Switzerland more than other economies," said Bank Sarasin chief economist Jan Poser.

Because the Swiss franc remains highly valued despite the central bank's cap at 1.20 per euro, many economists have warned growth is set to slow considerably as exports suffered.

The Swiss National Bank forecasts growth would slow to about 0.5 percent this year. Some economists even forecast a contraction during the first half of 2012.

"The improvement of consumer confidence is rather surprising. In comparison to the previous period, the economic outlook for Switzerland has noticeably dampened," said VP Bank economist Joerg Zeuner.

"Private households will continue to hold back from spending for now despite the improved sentiment."

