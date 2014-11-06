ZURICH Nov 6 The Swiss consumer sentiment index
slipped to -11 points in October from -1 point in July, the
State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2013
Sentiment index* -11 -1 -5
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook -14 5 1
- unemployment outlook 51 33 45
- future personal finances 0 -2 0
- likelihood of saving 19 28 25
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled
from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
FORECASTS
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of
between -5 and -5 points with a median value in the poll of
two analysts of -5 points.
BACKGROUND
