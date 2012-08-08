ZURICH Aug 8 The Swiss consumer sentiment index
slipped to -17 points in the third quarter from -8 points in the
previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs
said on Wednesday.
KEY FIGURES
Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Q3 2011
Sentiment index* -17 -8 -17
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook -20 -2 -22
- unemployment outlook 62 49 54
- future personal finances -3 0 -2
- likelihood of saving 15 20 9
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled
from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
FORECASTS
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of
between 5 and -12 points with a median value in the poll of
5 analysts of -4 points.
BACKGROUND
