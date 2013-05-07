BRIEF-Warimpex closes the sale of eight hotels
* WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG: WARIMPEX CLOSES THE SALE OF EIGHT HOTELS
ZURICH May 7 The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved slightly to -5 points in April from -6 points in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.
KEY FIGURES
Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Q2 2012
Sentiment index* -5 -6 -8
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook 3 0 -2
- unemployment outlook 47 62 49
- future personal finances 2 4 0
- likelihood of saving 23 34 20
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
BACKGROUND
* The Climate Corporation partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers