ZURICH Aug 7 The Swiss consumer sentiment index slipped to -9 points in the third quarter from -5 points in the second quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday.

KEY FIGURES

Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2012

Sentiment index* -9 -5 -17

Sub components:

Consumers' assessment of:

- economic outlook -6 3 -20

- unemployment outlook 54 47 62

- future personal finances -1 2 -3

- likelihood of saving 26 23 15

The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.

FORECASTS

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of between -3 and 5 points.

BACKGROUND

