BRIEF-Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group's Q1 net profit down 52.4 pct y/y
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
ZURICH Nov 7 The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved to -5 points between July and October from -9 points in the previous period, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
Q4 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2012
Sentiment index* -5 -9 -17
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook 1 -6 -23
- unemployment outlook 45 54 67
- future personal finances 0 -1 -2
- likelihood of saving 25 26 25
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
For more click on:
www.seco.admin.ch/themen/00374/00453/index.html?lang=en
BACKGROUND
For a story on Swiss economy click on...
For recent Swiss National Bank comments...
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)
April 16 Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd