ZURICH Aug 7 The Swiss consumer sentiment index
slipped to
-1 points in July from one point in April, the State
Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Thursday.
KEY FIGURES
Q3 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2013
Sentiment index* -1 1 -9
Sub components:
Consumers' assessment of:
- economic outlook 5 8 -6
- unemployment outlook 33 30 54
- future personal finances -2 1 -1
- likelihood of saving 28 25 26
The index is conducted on a quarterly basis and is compiled
from a survey of more than 1,000 households.
