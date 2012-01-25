LAUSANNE, Switzerland Jan 25 The
embattled Swiss tourist industry will see no let-up from the
strong franc in coming weeks as the Swiss National Bank is
unlikely to shift its cap on the currency anytime soon, the head
of Swiss Tourism said on Wednesday.
Tourism accounts for 5 percent of Swiss GDP and has been one
of the industries worst affected by the strong franc, which hit
a series of record highs against the dollar and the euro in
2011.
"The rate between the Swiss franc and euro has led to
losses, especially to a loss of European tourists, from Germany
in particular," Jean-Francois Roth, president of Swiss Tourism,
told a news conference in Lausanne.
"This is a capital element for us. The strength of the Swiss
franc weighs on our capacity to compete with other tourism
destinations," Roth told Reuters.
The SNB capped the Swiss franc, which almost reached parity
versus the euro last summer, at 1.20 francs per euro to prevent
the economy from tipping into recession. The strong franc has
been a burden to Swiss exporters as well as sectors like
tourism, and many have said the measure does not go far enough
and that the franc is still overvalued.
"There is little perspective of seeing the cap raised in
coming weeks," Roth said.
Neighbouring Austria, France, Italy and Germany are rival
destinations for people booking holidays in the Alps.
Tourists spent 33.1 million nights in Switzerland between
January and November last year, a drop of 2 percent from the
previous year, according to the latest figures form the Swiss
statistics office, released last week. Foreigners accounted for
18.5 million nights during the period, a drop of 3.3 percent.
For the month of November, nights spent by European tourists
(excluding Swiss), dropped by 4.4 percent. German tourists fell
by 11 percent, while those from the Netherlands dropped by 11
percent against the same month last year, while U.S. tourists
spent 3.6 percent fewer nights in Switzerland.
The SNB will continue to enforce its franc cap versus the
euro with the utmost determination and remains prepared to buy
foreign currency in unlimited quantities, one of the central
bank's governing board members Jean-Pierre Danthine said in
Zurich on Tuesday.
