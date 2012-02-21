ZURICH Feb 21 The number of European
guests spending the night in a Swiss hotel dropped 7.3 percent
last year, with Germans leading the slide at 10 percent, as the
strong Swiss franc lessened the appeal of an Alpine holiday.
Overall, the proportion of overnight hotel stays by
foreigners declined 3.5 percent, the statistics office said on
Tuesday. Stays by guests from the United Kingdom eased 8.3
percent and fell 6.2 percent among Italians. They sank 14
percent for travellers for the Netherlands.
Hoteliers and restaurateurs are among those suffering most
due to the unfavourable exchange rate, and the bleak state of
the euro zone economy has discouraged people from taking
expensive holidays.
Despite the Swiss National Bank's cap of 1.20 per euro, put
in place on Sept. 6, the safe-haven franc is still nearly 30
percent stronger than it was before the financial crisis erupted
in 2008.
More tourists from Asia helped to compensate a bit for the
loss of European vacationers: hotel stays by Chinese guests
rocketed 47 percent, while those by Indians rose 17 percent and
South Koreans gained 24 percent.
Some hotel and restaurant sector workers demonstrated in
front of the central bank building in Berne this week urging the
Swiss National Bank to move the cap to 1.40 per euro.
The SNB has said it may take further measures if economic
conditions make them necessary but it will not bow to political
pressure.
The decline in overnight hotel stays for Swiss guests was
only 0.1 percent last year .
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; editing by Stephen Nisbet)