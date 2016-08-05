ZURICH Aug 5 Overnight stays in Switzerland fell 1.2 percent in the first half of 2016 compared with the same period last year, as more domestic tourism failed to offset a drop in foreign visitor numbers, government statistics showed on Friday.

With 9.1 million overnight stays, foreign bookings fell 2.5 percent as the strong Swiss franc continued to weigh on the sector, with demand from Europe and China weak. Domestic visitors registered 7.7 million overnight stays, up 0.5 percent.

In June alone, overall overnight stays fell 3.2 percent to 3.1 million amid cool and rainy weather. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)