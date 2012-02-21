* Watch exports post another big rise, up 15.5 pct

* Rise in exports a sign strong FX not hurting too much

* Trade unionists have called on SNB to shift franc cap

ZURICH, Feb 21 Strong foreign demand for pharmaceuticals helped Swiss exports rise in January, a sign the strong franc is not hurting trade, potentially muffling calls for the central bank to do more to weaken the currency.

Despite Swiss National Bank's cap of 1.20 per euro, put in place on Sept. 6, the franc is still nearly 30 percent stronger than it was before the financial crisis erupted in 2008.

Exports from Switzerland rose 3.6 percent in January, adjusted for inflation, to 16.2 billion Swiss francs from a year ago, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday, recovering from a fall in the previous month.

Exports of chemicals -- including drugs made by companies such as Roche and Novartis -- rose 6.2 percent. The chemicals industry is by far the biggest segment of exports. The sub-segment of "pharmaceuticals, vitamins and medicines" rose 7.2 percent.

The watch industry recorded another strong month, with exports up 13.2 percent. The data has been adjusted for inflation.

Buoyant Asian demand for pricey timepieces, as well as Chinese tourists flocking to European boutiques, have so far helped companies such as Swatch AND Richemont sail relatively unscathed through recent economic turmoil.

But recent comments from some in the sector have suggested the industry might start to suffer too.

The SNB warns growth will slow considerably in 2012, and some trade unions and politicians have called on the SNB to shift the cap towards 1.40. SNB interim chief Thomas Jordan has said the SNB will take further steps if deflation risks warrant. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)