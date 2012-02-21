* Watch exports post another big rise, up 15.5 pct
* Rise in exports a sign strong FX not hurting too much
* Trade unionists have called on SNB to shift franc cap
ZURICH, Feb 21 Strong foreign demand for
pharmaceuticals helped Swiss exports rise in January, a sign the
strong franc is not hurting trade, potentially muffling calls
for the central bank to do more to weaken the currency.
Despite Swiss National Bank's cap of 1.20 per euro, put in
place on Sept. 6, the franc is still nearly 30 percent stronger
than it was before the financial crisis erupted in 2008.
Exports from Switzerland rose 3.6 percent in January,
adjusted for inflation, to 16.2 billion Swiss francs from a year
ago, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday, recovering from
a fall in the previous month.
Exports of chemicals -- including drugs made by companies
such as Roche and Novartis -- rose 6.2
percent. The chemicals industry is by far the biggest segment of
exports. The sub-segment of "pharmaceuticals, vitamins and
medicines" rose 7.2 percent.
The watch industry recorded another strong month, with
exports up 13.2 percent. The data has been adjusted for
inflation.
Buoyant Asian demand for pricey timepieces, as well as
Chinese tourists flocking to European boutiques, have so far
helped companies such as Swatch AND Richemont
sail relatively unscathed through recent economic turmoil.
But recent comments from some in the sector have suggested
the industry might start to suffer too.
The SNB warns growth will slow considerably in 2012, and
some trade unions and politicians have called on the SNB to
shift the cap towards 1.40. SNB interim chief Thomas Jordan has
said the SNB will take further steps if deflation risks warrant.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)