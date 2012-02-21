* Exports grow 3.6 percent y/y; chemicals up 6.2 percent
* Watch exports post another big rise, up 13.2 pct
* Data suggests key exporters weathering strong franc
* Trade unions have urged SNB to weaken franc
By Caroline Copley and Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, Feb 21 Strong demand for
pharmaceuticals helped Swiss exports recover in January,
weathering the impact of the strong franc and potentially
muffling calls for the central bank to do more to weaken the
currency.
The Swiss National Bank capped the franc at an upper limit
of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6, but the Swiss currency is still
nearly 30 percent stronger than it was before the financial
crisis erupted in 2008.
Exports, which fell in December, rose 3.6 percent in real
terms in January to 16.2 billion francs from a year ago, the
Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.
ZKB economist David Marmet said the figures, driven by the
pharma and watch sectors, were pleasing. "This suggests that we
are not going to see a collapse (of the economy), but maybe a
short recession."
The customs office said exports by the chemicals industry --
including drugs made by companies such as Roche and
Novartis -- rose 6.2 percent and contributed two
thirds of the overall gain.
The watch industry recorded another strong month, with
exports up 13.2 percent,
Buoyant Asian demand for pricey timepieces, as well as
Chinese tourists flocking to European boutiques, have so far
helped companies such as Swatch AND Richemont
sail relatively unscathed through the economic turmoil.
But recent comments from some in the sector have suggested
that industry might start to suffer. The trade
data showed exports to China fell nearly 13 percent in January.
The SNB warns Swiss growth will slow considerably in 2012
due to sluggish global demand and as the strong franc hurts
companies' sales abroad.
Some trade unions and politicians have called on the SNB to
shift the cap towards 1.40. SNB interim chief Thomas Jordan has
said the central bank will take further steps if deflation risks
make them necessary.
Exports to Canada and the United States rose 22 percent last
month. To the European Union they rose 1.3 percent, after a fall
in December, even as Switzerland's major trading partner
struggles with a sovereign debt crisis and high unemployment.
"The strong franc remains overvalued and it hurts exports,"
said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron. "But the euro
zone... is beginning to stabilise and that will certainly help
trade in the coming months."
A further cause for optimism was a new Greek bailout package
sealed on Tuesday after drawn-out talks.
