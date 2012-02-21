* Exports grow 3.6 percent y/y; chemicals up 6.2 percent

* Watch exports post another big rise, up 13.2 pct

* Data suggests key exporters weathering strong franc

* Trade unions have urged SNB to weaken franc (Adds analyst comment)

By Caroline Copley and Catherine Bosley

ZURICH, Feb 21 Strong demand for pharmaceuticals helped Swiss exports recover in January, weathering the impact of the strong franc and potentially muffling calls for the central bank to do more to weaken the currency.

The Swiss National Bank capped the franc at an upper limit of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6, but the Swiss currency is still nearly 30 percent stronger than it was before the financial crisis erupted in 2008.

Exports, which fell in December, rose 3.6 percent in real terms in January to 16.2 billion francs from a year ago, the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

ZKB economist David Marmet said the figures, driven by the pharma and watch sectors, were pleasing. "This suggests that we are not going to see a collapse (of the economy), but maybe a short recession."

The customs office said exports by the chemicals industry -- including drugs made by companies such as Roche and Novartis -- rose 6.2 percent and contributed two thirds of the overall gain.

The watch industry recorded another strong month, with exports up 13.2 percent,

Buoyant Asian demand for pricey timepieces, as well as Chinese tourists flocking to European boutiques, have so far helped companies such as Swatch AND Richemont sail relatively unscathed through the economic turmoil.

But recent comments from some in the sector have suggested that industry might start to suffer. The trade data showed exports to China fell nearly 13 percent in January.

The SNB warns Swiss growth will slow considerably in 2012 due to sluggish global demand and as the strong franc hurts companies' sales abroad.

Some trade unions and politicians have called on the SNB to shift the cap towards 1.40. SNB interim chief Thomas Jordan has said the central bank will take further steps if deflation risks make them necessary.

Exports to Canada and the United States rose 22 percent last month. To the European Union they rose 1.3 percent, after a fall in December, even as Switzerland's major trading partner struggles with a sovereign debt crisis and high unemployment.

"The strong franc remains overvalued and it hurts exports," said Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron. "But the euro zone... is beginning to stabilise and that will certainly help trade in the coming months."

A further cause for optimism was a new Greek bailout package sealed on Tuesday after drawn-out talks.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by John Stonestreet)