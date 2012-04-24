* Swiss exports fall by real 3.3 pct y/y in March
* UBS consumption indicator strongest since July 2011
* Domestic demand helps counter ill effects of strong franc
* Watch exports rose 18.9 pct in March
By Catherine Bosley
ZURICH, April 24 Swiss exports faltered in March
but consumption strengthened to an eight-month peak, data showed
on Tuesday, a sign domestic consumers are a bulwark for an
economy struggling with an overvalued currency.
Exports fell by a real 3.3 percent to 17.5 billion Swiss
francs last month, the Federal Customs Office said. When
adjusted for working days they rose 0.8 percent.
The UBS Swiss consumption indicator rose to 1.22 points in
March from a revised 0.9 points in February, according to the
Swiss bank's economists.
"The strength suggests that the economy may be supported by
domestic demand," said Informa Global Markets analyst Nikola
Stephan. "Unemployment remains at low levels and low interest
rates also fuel the spending mood."
Prices of imported goods eased 2.2 percent in March, the
trade data showed. Export prices were unchanged.
This was the UBS indicator's strongest reading since July
2011, and the UBS economists said the real level of consumption
might have been even stronger, because of high levels of
immigration and an increase in consumer purchasing power due to
falling prices.
"This is why we cannot rule out the possibility that the
actual consumption trend exceeds the UBS consumption indicator
and that Switzerland is heading for a consumption boom," the UBS
economists said.
To ward off a recession, the Swiss National Bank capped the
franc at an upper limit of 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6, but the
Swiss currency is still nearly 30 percent stronger than it was
before the financial crisis erupted in 2008.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan considers the franc still
overvalued despite the cap.
ECONOMY HOLDING UP
Yet so far the economy has performed better than expected
and escaped contraction; forward-looking indicators such as the
KOF barometer are signalling momentum looks set to
increase.
The SNB revised up its growth forecast for this year to
about 1 percent in March, even as many economies in Europe face
austerity because of the region's debt crisis. The euro zone is
Switzerland's biggest trading partner.
"The outlook is for moderate growth for the economy and this
is likely to be generated mainly domestically with help from
trade with partners outside the euro zone," Stephan said.
Exports to the European Union dropped 6.2 percent in March
while those to Asia fell 3.4 percent, the data showed. Yet
exports to North America rose 8.8 percent.
"The development of exports confirms the difficult situation
in which Swiss exporters find themselves at the moment. The
strong franc and the reticence of foreign demand - particularly
from the euro zone - has been hurting exports for a while," said
Bernd Hartmann, head of investment research at VP Bank.
"Only the high quality of the goods has managed to prevent a
more severe fall. An easing of the situation can't be expected
for the time being. Exports will deliver a negative contribution
to growth in the first quarter," Hartmann said.
Exports from the chemicals industry - including drugs made
by companies such as Roche and Novartis -
fell by a real 1.2 percent. The sector is Switzerland's largest
in terms of volume.
On the bright side, strong Asian demand for luxury watches
has helped companies like Swatch and Richemont
sail relatively unscathed through the economic turmoil, and the
sector's exports rose by a real 18.9 percent last month.
After the global financial crisis, strong domestic
consumption helped the Swiss economy emerge from the worst
recession in decades less bruised than many other countries in
Europe.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Tim Pearce)