* Exports of chemicals, pharma, machine, electrical goods
rise
* SNB has cap of 1.20/euro on franc to shield exporters
* SNB said still right policy tool, given slow global demand
growth
By Catherine Bosley and Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Sept 20 Swiss exports grew robustly in
August, led by the key chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors,
suggesting the economy is holding up well despite slowing global
growth as firms are managing to ride out the impact of a strong
franc.
Exports rose 4.4 percent year-on-year in August to 15.54
billion Swiss francs ($16.76 billion), accelerating from growth
of 0.8 percent in July, the Federal Customs Office said on
Thursday.
"It is astonishing that exports continue to keep up so
well," said Sarasin economist Jan Poser, "In view of the strong
Swiss franc, one would expect worse."
Swiss exporters have been helped by a cap the central bank
imposed on the soaring franc at 1.20 per euro a year ago even
though many still see the safe-haven currency as too high.
The economy had been holding up surprisingly well overall
given the turmoil in the euro zone, its biggest trading partner,
until the second quarter, when it unexpectedly contracted.
At its quarterly policy review last week, the Swiss National
Bank affirmed its determination to defend the cap, which it set
to prevent deflation and a recession, due to slowing global
growth - despite signs the euro zone crisis could be easing.
The franc touched an eight-month low of 1.21831 per euro on
Monday as euro zone investors were cheered by the
European Central Bank's bond-buying plan. The franc has since
pared some of those losses but was little moved by the release
of the trade data, trading flat at 1.2082 per euro at 0748 GMT.
The trade data pointed to broad-based resilience, with
nearly all sectors seeing a rise. Exports by the chemicals and
precision instruments industry grew 19 percent while the machine
and electronics industry - the country's no. 2 segment - climbed
for the first time in 13 months.
"This shows how flexible Swiss companies are. They have
taken the right measures and are hedging," Poser also said.
SNB SEEN KEEPING LID ON FRANC
The prices of exported goods rose 7 percent in August from a
year earlier, the trade data showed, a development which Credit
Suisse economist Maxime Botteron said indicated the cap on the
franc was proving useful.
"Higher export prices are certainly also good for the SNB as
it shows the deflationary risks that they were pointing to are
clearly diminishing and this is why we think the floor for the
euro-Swiss franc is at the right level and we don't see it
increasing now," he said.
A survey by Credit Suisse and the German ZEW research
institute showed 95 percent of financial market experts expect
the franc cap to stay in place at least until March.
Growth of exports of watches, long the most resilient of
Swiss industries, slowed to a real 5.2 percent in August from
6.9 percent the previous month, although sales to China picked
up again slightly after a slump in the previous month.
Exports of watches, such as those made by Swatch Group
and Richemont, grew by a nominal 11.1 percent
to both the United States and Hong Kong, the biggest single
export destination of Swiss watches.
($1 = 0.9273 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Andrew Thompson; Editing by Stephen
Nisbet)