* Trade surplus of 2.8 bln Sfr in October
* SNB to stick to exchange rate floor-economist
* Swiss franc still seen as overvalued
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Nov 20 Swiss exports were subdued in
October, dragged down by weak sales in the machinery and
electronics industry, as firms suffered from a Swiss franc they
say is still overvalued one year after the central bank capped
it.
Exports from Switzerland, adjusted for two extra working
days this October, fell 1.1 percent and a real 16 percent to
18.6 billion Swiss francs ($19.79 billion), the Federal Customs
Office said on Tuesday.
The implied price rise was distorted by an exaggerated price
development for jewellery items, the office said, leading to the
large difference between the nominal and real figures - which
are adjusted for inflation.
After a brief respite this summer, Swiss exports, which have
been helped by the Swiss National Bank's capping the franc at
1.20 per euro, are now back in negative territory.
Overall, Switzerland still ran a merchandise trade surplus
of 2.821 billion Swiss francs in October but exports have also
been hit by weak demand in the euro zone, Switzerland's biggest
export market.
"Exports are still rather weak. If you look at the main
industries like machinery, they are still in negative territory
year-on-year," Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron said.
"I wouldn't say there was a change in the trend for the
export sector. It's still a challenging environment with a
strong Swiss franc," he said.
Exports in the important chemical and pharmaceutical
industry grew by a real 1.1 percent, while sales of machinery
and electronics slid by 8.8 percent.
After declining for the first time in 2-1/2 years in
September, watch exports rose 13.2 percent in nominal terms in
October to 2.1 billion francs.
Prices of exported goods rose by 17.7 percent but the rise
is being distorted by an exaggerated development in jewellery
goods, Hasan Demir from the Federal Customs Office said.
The prices of jewellery items rose by 732 percent, which he
said was due to a kink in the office's economic modelling which
was likely to be corrected a month later.
"Excluding the jewellery and pharmaceutical industries,
prices for exported goods rose 3.4 percent," he said.
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said last week
the reasons behind the setting of the minimum exchange rate were
still valid. Vice-Chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Monday
the SNB could maintain the cap as long as needed.
Speculation that the bank will move the cap on the franc to
try and push the currency lower and stimulate growth has largely
eased, with policymakers saying they cannot just move the figure
as they please.
"We think the Swiss National Bank will stick with its
exchange rate floor for the time being as there is no visible
rebound of the exports," Botteron said.
At its September policy meeting, the SNB cut its 2012 growth
forecast to one percent from 1.5 percent after the economy
shrank unexpectedly in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.9399 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley and Martin de
Sa'Pinto; editing by Jon Boyle and Patrick Graham)