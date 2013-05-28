ZURICH May 28 Swiss exports rose in April,
helped by two extra working days in the month, which helped
boost sales in the chemicals and pharmaceutical sector.
Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 6.9 percent in April
to 17 billion Swiss francs ($17.67 billion), the Federal Customs
Office said on Tuesday, but fell 3.7 percent when adjusted for
the two extra working days.
Exports of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, the country's
biggest export category, rose 10.8 percent, while machines and
electronic devices, rose 4.6 percent and watch exports were up
2.3 percent.
Swiss exports have been supported by a cap the central bank
imposed on the soaring franc currency in 2011, but have suffered
from sluggish demand in Europe, the country's biggest trading
partner bloc.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell by a real 7.6
percent and the trade surplus narrowed to 1.7 billion francs in
April from 1.9 billion francs in March.
($1 = 0.9624 Swiss francs)
